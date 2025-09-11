MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 276.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,425,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,522 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $529,864,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15,395.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 34.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,905,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,196 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO opened at $158.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.56. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $163.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 188.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Wolfe Research lowered Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.73.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

