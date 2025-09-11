MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 178,499 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. $VRNT

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,499 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 916.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 7.4% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen lowered Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.50 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.50 in a report on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $165.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.87%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

