MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 19,862 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,862 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Entergy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 619,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,855,000 after acquiring an additional 52,723 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $841,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 553,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,320,000 after purchasing an additional 65,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $88.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

