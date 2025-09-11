MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 8,324 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 627,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,951,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 17,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $106.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.48 and a 200-day moving average of $97.54. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.76%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

