MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Cuts Position in Veracyte, Inc. $VCYT

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Veracyte worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,263,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,017,000 after acquiring an additional 52,031 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,068,000 after acquiring an additional 167,604 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,256,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,267,000 after acquiring an additional 44,826 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $33,003,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veracyte news, CEO Marc Stapley sold 7,667 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $233,153.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 334,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,565.85. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $30.82 on Thursday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $47.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.40 and a beta of 2.07.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on Veracyte and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Get Our Latest Report on Veracyte

About Veracyte

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.