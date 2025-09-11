MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Decreases Position in New Gold Inc. $NGD

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,870 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NGD stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.
