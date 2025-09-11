MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Decreases Position in New Gold Inc. $NGD

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,870 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NGD stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NGD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on New Gold from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.56.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

