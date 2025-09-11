MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Decreases Stake in Nextracker Inc. $NXT

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lowered its position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,504 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Nextracker by 56.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,237,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,445 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nextracker by 72.5% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,630,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,617 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter worth approximately $40,356,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter worth approximately $38,699,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nextracker by 3,773.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 829,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,950,000 after purchasing an additional 807,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $67.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.26. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $71.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Nextracker to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Fox Advisors cut shares of Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Nextracker in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Nextracker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, President Howard Wenger sold 5,703 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $399,210.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 414,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,920. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,666 shares in the company, valued at $435,352.14. The trade was a 56.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,009. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

