MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VST. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Vistra by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,995,000 after acquiring an additional 165,396 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 206,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VST. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on shares of Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Melius Research raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $145.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.43.

Vistra Trading Up 7.7%

NYSE VST opened at $208.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.65. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $75.21 and a 12 month high of $216.85.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.35%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

