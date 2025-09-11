MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 526.0% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 93,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 78,910 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 32.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,154,000 after purchasing an additional 302,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,267,167.70. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,340. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,073. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $162.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.76. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $165.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBRE. UBS Group raised their price target on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

