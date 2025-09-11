MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Position in M&T Bank Corporation $MTB

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,231 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 104.6% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $485,579.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,731.89. This represents a 20.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.79, for a total transaction of $2,996,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,448.14. This trade represents a 45.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,738 shares of company stock worth $3,734,612 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB opened at $198.12 on Thursday. M&T Bank Corporation has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $225.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.31.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

