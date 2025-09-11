MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stake in Bunge Global SA $BG

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 181.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,869 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Bunge Global worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bunge Global by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 143,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after buying an additional 117,699 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Mahoney bought 5,000 shares of Bunge Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.73 per share, for a total transaction of $408,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,513.72. The trade was a 231.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bunge Global from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Bunge Global Price Performance

BG stock opened at $82.41 on Thursday. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $67.40 and a 52-week high of $100.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.71%.The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-7.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

