MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in DXC Technology Company. $DXC

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,927 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of DXC Technology worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,599,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,725,000 after purchasing an additional 163,291 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,503,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,888,000 after buying an additional 686,705 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 22.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,151,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,781,000 after buying an additional 769,026 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,254,000 after buying an additional 53,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,173,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,445,000 after purchasing an additional 584,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC Technology stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. DXC Technology Company. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. DXC Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.60.

Read Our Latest Report on DXC

About DXC Technology

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.