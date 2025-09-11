MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in PPL Corporation $PPL

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 165.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,385 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,938,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,861,000 after purchasing an additional 472,979 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of PPL by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,062,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,282 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PPL by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,598,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,503,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,998,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,815,000 after purchasing an additional 109,160 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,881,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,608,000 after purchasing an additional 297,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. PPL Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.15.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). PPL had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PPL has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.870 EPS. Analysts predict that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.34%.

In other PPL news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $77,636.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,781.60. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

