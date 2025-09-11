MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $6.30 Million Holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF $SRET

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 3.39% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $257,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $307,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Down 0.1%

SRET stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $195.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.22. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Increases Dividend

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

