MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $6.51 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF $EMBD

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 2.97% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 99.6% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $941,000.

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $23.83.

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad emerging market bonds with any maturity. EMBD was launched on Jun 1, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

