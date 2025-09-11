MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $6.75 Million Stake in Target Corporation $TGT

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth $32,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 951.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Citigroup upped their target price on Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Target from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $90.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $161.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.Target’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.