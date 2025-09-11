MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $7.35 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $234.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.30 and a 12 month high of $255.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

