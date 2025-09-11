MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $7.38 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $820,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 139,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,751,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. KGI Securities raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of TEL opened at $210.49 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $212.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.87 and a 200-day moving average of $166.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%.The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $9,597,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,751.25. This trade represents a 65.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total value of $10,198,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,524.26. This represents a 69.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,645 shares of company stock valued at $27,267,158 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

