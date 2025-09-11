MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $7.60 Million Holdings in Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR $BILI

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its position in Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 397,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,131 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 10,989.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 16.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

BILI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Bilibili from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Bilibili from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bilibili to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.57 and a beta of 0.94. Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

