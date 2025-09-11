MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $7.73 Million Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,216 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 231,023 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 141.4% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 165.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

HPQ opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

