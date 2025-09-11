MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Holdings in Informatica Inc. $INFA

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,045 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Informatica worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at $2,062,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Informatica by 987.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 81,940 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Informatica by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Informatica by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerald Held sold 70,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $1,750,385.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 198,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,205.85. The trade was a 26.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce R. Chizen sold 246,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $6,147,488.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 368,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,196,028.82. The trade was a 40.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 414,835 shares of company stock valued at $10,296,785. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE INFA opened at $24.79 on Thursday. Informatica Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $28.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -619.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $407.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.76 million. Informatica had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $25.00 price target on Informatica in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim downgraded Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Informatica from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Informatica in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

