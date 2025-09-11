MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 33.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 66,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,608 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:AVB opened at $192.75 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $180.40 and a one year high of $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.11.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,288.39. The trade was a 25.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. The trade was a 20.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVB. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $241.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $212.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.08.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

