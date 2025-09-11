MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Invests $6.52 Million in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 126,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 175.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 83,924 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 83,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 41,894 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5,048.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 37,305 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 441,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 123,984 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

BATS INDA opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average of $52.78. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $59.49.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

