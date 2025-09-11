MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cabot Corporation $CBT

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 3.6% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 4.6% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 55.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Insider Activity at Cabot

In related news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 114,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $9,072,486.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 361,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,661,147.04. This trade represents a 24.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $79.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.44. Cabot Corporation has a 12 month low of $70.40 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 11.14%.The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.29 million. Cabot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group set a $82.00 price target on Cabot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBT

Cabot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.