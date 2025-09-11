MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 19,059 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% in the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,941,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,482,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 14,119.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,189,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,893,000 after buying an additional 1,181,240 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Phillips 66 by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,709,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $828,442,000 after buying an additional 682,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,489,000 after buying an additional 653,248 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $593,055.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,300. The trade was a 10.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Hayes bought 8,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,817.70. The trade was a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910 and have sold 18,586 shares worth $2,389,145. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $131.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.52. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $140.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 115.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.