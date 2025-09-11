MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 5,119 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 270.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 86.2% during the first quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,289,707.07. This represents a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Green sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. This represents a 52.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,618,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,008,024 over the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.31.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $124.32 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $147.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.84. The company has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The business had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

