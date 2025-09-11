MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 5,232 Shares of Belden Inc $BDC

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Belden were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 34.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 23.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 7,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $934,190.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,802.74. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of Belden stock opened at $129.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.05. Belden Inc has a one year low of $83.18 and a one year high of $133.55.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Belden had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $671.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Belden has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

