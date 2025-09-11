MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,543 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,219.5% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPG opened at $25.97 on Thursday. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.86%.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

