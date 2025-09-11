MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stock Position in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 102,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 42,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,244,000 after acquiring an additional 340,150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $199.91 on Thursday. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $214.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 price target on shares of Allstate and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.21.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

