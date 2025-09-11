MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Reduces Stake in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,954 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 819.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Arete Research set a $116.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.16.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $132.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.97. The company has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of -92.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 372.96%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $773,001.57. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,596.86. This represents a 12.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,808,756.48. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,993,861 shares of company stock worth $210,622,673. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

