MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 1,182 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,509.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $201,006.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 92,551 shares in the company, valued at $8,837,694.99. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,022,715.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 111,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,680.45. This represents a 9.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,409 shares of company stock worth $2,223,599 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $94.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $97.63.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

