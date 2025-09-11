MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 1,684 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Motco grew its holdings in MetLife by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in MetLife by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $79.25 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.33.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MetLife from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

View Our Latest Report on MET

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.