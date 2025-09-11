MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 1,874 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,969,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,140,604,000 after buying an additional 95,876 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,790,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,814,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,148 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,263,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $636,854,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $496,892,000 after purchasing an additional 33,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,593,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $416,612,000 after purchasing an additional 214,015 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $170.26 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.43 and a twelve month high of $186.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $2,010,589.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,528.80. The trade was a 9.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $1,589,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 108,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,262,552.30. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

