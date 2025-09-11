MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 21,404 Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. $IE

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 895,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,404 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Ivanhoe Electric were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ivanhoe Electric

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd sold 134,059 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $1,195,806.28. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 194,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,495.92. The trade was a 40.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ivanhoe Electric stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial raised Ivanhoe Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Ivanhoe Electric to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

