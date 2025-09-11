MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 244,806 Shares of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR $XPEV

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its holdings in XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,806 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in XPeng by 567.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,306,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,751 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at about $8,514,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of XPeng by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 27,838 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, TMT General Partner Ltd increased its position in shares of XPeng by 88.2% in the first quarter. TMT General Partner Ltd now owns 32,726,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,099,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340,907 shares during the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Price Performance

XPEV stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $27.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 2.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XPEV shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on XPeng from $29.00 to $29.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.40 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on XPeng from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.85.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

