MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 2,795 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF $PFFD

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFFD. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 13,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $19.61 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

