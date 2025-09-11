MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 58,368 Shares of Getty Realty Corporation $GTY

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,368 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,901,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,369,000 after buying an additional 37,695 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,770,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,551,000 after acquiring an additional 40,120 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 911,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after acquiring an additional 229,937 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 778,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GTY shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Getty Realty Stock Down 1.4%

Getty Realty stock opened at $28.24 on Thursday. Getty Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 31.62%.The firm had revenue of $51.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.59 million. Getty Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 163.48%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

