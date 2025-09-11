MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF $XME

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 147,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wormser Freres Gestion raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $84.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $45.89 and a 1 year high of $85.06.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.