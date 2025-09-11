MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Takes Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. $ZIM

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 556,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.80 to $13.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Clarkson Capital cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $14.58.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of ZIM opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.74. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 23.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is 1.44%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

