Mizuho Increases Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $145.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD opened at $117.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.52. The company has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $123.44.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,568,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $156,810,731.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $113,559,824.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,976,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,011,425.58. This trade represents a 21.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,355,381 shares of company stock worth $539,335,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,612,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,564,000 after buying an additional 1,371,051 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 24,158,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,159,000 after acquiring an additional 273,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,870,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,176,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,840,000 after acquiring an additional 507,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3,615.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,555,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.