Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.5882.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MBLY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 63,731,985 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,022,898,359.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,500,000. This trade represents a 56.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 464.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Mobileye Global by 1,799.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.42 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 153.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Mobileye Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

