Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 102.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MNPR. Wall Street Zen upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Monopar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $264.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.20. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $54.30.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monopar Therapeutics

In other Monopar Therapeutics news, Director Christopher M. Starr sold 16,800 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $672,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,173 shares in the company, valued at $206,920. The trade was a 76.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim R. Tsuchimoto sold 8,904 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $356,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,440. The trade was a 43.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,504 shares of company stock worth $1,700,160 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Monopar Therapeutics by 1,821.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

Featured Stories

