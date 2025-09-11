Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.6% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 76.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 28,932 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,289,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 423,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.28. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $66.75. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,402.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

