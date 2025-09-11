Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stock

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 12.87%.The business had revenue of $495.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 684,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 147,001 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 266,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 30,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.