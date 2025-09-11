Morgan Stanley Lowers Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $271.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $271.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rothschild Redb downgraded Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.12.

ACN stock opened at $243.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $152.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture has a 12-month low of $236.67 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.32.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 348.5% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 309,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,824,000 after buying an additional 26,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

