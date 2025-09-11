Morgan Stanley Lowers EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $175.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EPAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $205.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.06.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $152.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $138.15 and a 52-week high of $269.00. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.66.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.16. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 264,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,752,000 after acquiring an additional 44,074 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $690,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

