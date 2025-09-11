Mr. Cooper Group Inc $COOP Stake Cut by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COOP. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,013,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,819,000 after purchasing an additional 213,167 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,057,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,438,000 after buying an additional 129,414 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,806,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 14,148.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 311,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,234,000 after buying an additional 309,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of COOP stock opened at $218.00 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $231.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.94 and its 200-day moving average is $140.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.23 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

COOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $176.00 price objective on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.43, for a total value of $5,472,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 633,187 shares in the company, valued at $115,512,304.41. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,278,700 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

