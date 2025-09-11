Murata Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Update

Murata Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 190,800 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the July 31st total of 143,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Murata Manufacturing Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of MRAAY opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61. Murata Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 12.51%.The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Murata Manufacturing will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

