Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sells 116,643 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,051 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 116,643 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 515.9% during the 1st quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 543,797 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $58,937,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 214,166 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 438,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 357,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,746,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.42.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $12,728,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,398,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,286,726,693.86. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,448,564. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,832,755 shares of company stock valued at $619,935,680. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $177.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

