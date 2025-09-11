National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.36% from the stock’s previous close.

NESR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, National Energy Services Reunited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

NESR opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.37.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $327.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.07 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 9.91%. On average, research analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,205,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after purchasing an additional 382,640 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

